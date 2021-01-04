SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $4.59 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

