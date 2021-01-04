Swingby Trading Down 40% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $462,859.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.