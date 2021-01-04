Swipe Price Up 13.3% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $60.14 million and $75.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00317895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00527335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

