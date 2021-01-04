SwissBorg (CHSB) Tops One Day Volume of $5.19 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $261.35 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.