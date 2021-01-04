Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Shares Down 8.2%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 4,716,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,761,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

