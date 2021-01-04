Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Shares Down 8.2%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 4,716,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,761,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
