Switcheo (SWTH) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $304,429.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,228,279,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,151,406,699 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.