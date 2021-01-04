Switcheo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,636.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $79,636.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,229,890,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,017,657 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

