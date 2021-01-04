Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Shares Up 6.8%

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00.

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter.

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

