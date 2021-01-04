SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $6.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $23.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $24.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $85.38.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

