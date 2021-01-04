SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
In other SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
