SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

