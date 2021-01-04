Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 2929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.24.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.