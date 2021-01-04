Syscoin Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00483661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,844,994 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.