T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

