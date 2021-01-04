Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $7.20, $6.32 and $62.56. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $6.32, $7.20, $18.11, $10.00, $24.72, $62.56, $4.92, $5.22, $45.75, $34.91 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars.

