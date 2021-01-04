Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TNEYF stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

