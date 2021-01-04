Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.29 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TRGP stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

