Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TSHA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,522. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

