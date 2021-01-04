TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at UBS Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.74.

TRP traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$52.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.26. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

