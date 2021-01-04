TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.25

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 9888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

