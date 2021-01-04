TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 99.8% Higher This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 99.8% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $298,044.22 and approximately $30,544.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

