Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 1,692,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,076,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 1,109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

