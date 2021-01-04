Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 1,692,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,076,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
