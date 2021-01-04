Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €1.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been given a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

TC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

TC1 stock opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.87. The stock has a market cap of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

