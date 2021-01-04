Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.