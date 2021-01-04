Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Trading Down 7.5%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $350.01 and last traded at $362.39. 1,366,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 261,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.47 and a 200-day moving average of $336.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

