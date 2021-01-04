Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $391.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.21 and its 200 day moving average is $335.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.