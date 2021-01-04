Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.