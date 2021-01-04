Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $960.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 958.50 ($12.52), with a volume of 11471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.41).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 925.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 850.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 31.10 and a current ratio of 31.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

