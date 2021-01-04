Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $984.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $984.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.50 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $871.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

