TENT Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.56 million and $89,628.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,534,720 coins and its circulating supply is 31,457,628 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

