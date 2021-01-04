Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.33

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.33 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 5480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

