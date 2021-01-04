Terracoin (TRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $812.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $575,472.55 and approximately $812.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,362.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.01287123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00211977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

