Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 40.1% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $402,778.85 and $3,384.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,980.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.01286040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00225709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001646 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

