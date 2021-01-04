Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

