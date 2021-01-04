Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $21.80 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $21.80 billion and $134.04 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017072 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 22,783,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,808,636,250 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

