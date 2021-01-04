Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 11,844,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,773,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
