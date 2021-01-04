Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 11,844,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,773,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

