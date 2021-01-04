Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.78

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.78 and last traded at $166.23, with a volume of 67056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,114.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

