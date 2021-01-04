The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

