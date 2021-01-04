The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $199.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $221.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.

BA stock opened at $214.06 on Monday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in The Boeing by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $598,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

