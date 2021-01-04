The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $307.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

BA opened at $214.06 on Monday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

