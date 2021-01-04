The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $259,678.68 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 27th, John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55.

Shares of SAM traded down $42.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $952.28. 133,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,904. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $950.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.89. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $863.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

