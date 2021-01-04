The ChampCoin (TCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89,057.00

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $538,493.92 and approximately $89,057.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00035057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

The ChampCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The ChampCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

