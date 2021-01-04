The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.46

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 32536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

