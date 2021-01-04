The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,583,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

