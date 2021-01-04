The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

KO opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

