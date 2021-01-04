The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in The ExOne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,046,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The ExOne by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

