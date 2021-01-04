The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00256727 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

