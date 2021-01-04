The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) a €2.30 Price Target

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been given a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

TC1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ETR TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.56 and a 200-day moving average of €2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. Tele Columbus AG has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

