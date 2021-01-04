The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH opened at $142.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.