The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $313.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. 140166 began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

SEDG traded down $7.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,894. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

