The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $362.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.86.

GS stock opened at $263.71 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $263.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.92 and its 200 day moving average is $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

